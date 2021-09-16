Making It Australia

Sai-Wai's Tip: How To Seam
PG | Light Entertainment

Exclusive: Maker Sai-Wai shares a tip on how to ensure you sew your seam straight

Latest Extras

image-placeholder8 mins

The Crafter Show Episode 12

Viral sensation and internet superstar Phil Ferguson (aka @chilliphilly) is joined by the winner to recap Episode 12 of Making It Australia

image-placeholder7 mins

The Crafter Show Episode 11

Viral sensation and internet superstar Phil Ferguson (aka @chilliphilly) is joined by Nikita Majajas to recap Episode 11 of Making It Australia

image-placeholder7 mins

The Crafter Show Episode 10

Viral sensation and internet superstar Phil Ferguson (aka @chilliphilly) is joined by drag artist, Prozac to recap Episode 10 of Making It Australia

image-placeholder7 mins

The Crafter Show Episode 9

Viral sensation and internet superstar Phil Ferguson (aka @chilliphilly) is joined by fellow crochet artist, Zac Doar to recap Episode 9 of Making It Australia.

image-placeholder7 mins

The Crafter Show Episode 8

Viral sensation and internet superstar Phil Ferguson (aka @chilliphilly) is joined by Maker, Sai-Wai to recap Episode 8 of Making It Australia

image-placeholder20 secs

Amazing Creations

Have a look at all the amazing projects the makers create on Saturday at 6pm on 10 and 10 play on demand

image-placeholder7 mins

The Crafter Show Episode 7

Viral sensation and internet superstar Phil Ferguson (aka @chilliphilly) is joined by Survivor alum, Simon Mee to recap Episode 7 of Making It Australia

image-placeholder20 secs

The Makers Create Mind Blowing Creations That Rock!

On Making It Australia, the Makers have to channel their inner rockstars. At the new time of Saturday 6:00pm only on10 and 10 play on demand

Season 1