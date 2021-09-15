Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Making It Australia - S1 Ep. 1
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Wed 15 Sep 2021
Susie Youssef, Harley Breen and judges Benja Harney and Deborah Riley bring a crafty new series. What our Makers create will be beyond your wildest imagination! If you can dream it, you can create it!
Episodes
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Video Extras
Episodes
How-Tos
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Workshop Tours
Interviews
Articles
The Crafter Show
Extras
Season 1