Russell’s Dollhouse Is What Crafting Dreams Are Made Of.

Russell is ready to bring their childhood fantasy to life, when 10’s epic new crafting and DIY series Making It Australia, premieres on Wednesday, 15 September on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

Growing up, Russell’s favourite thing was playing dress-up, so it’s no shock they now work in the glitter-filled world of entertainment alongside Drag Queens and Burlesque Performers.

Making is Russell’s way of giving, and if their Rebel Barbie Palace is anything to go by, they have a lot to give!

