Making It Australia

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesThe MakersMake It At Home
Back

Russell’s Dollhouse Is What Crafting Dreams Are Made Of.

Russell’s Dollhouse Is What Crafting Dreams Are Made Of.

Making It Australia. Premieres Wednesday, 15 September At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

Russell is ready to bring their childhood fantasy to life, when 10’s epic new crafting and DIY series Making It Australia, premieres on Wednesday, 15 September on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

Growing up, Russell’s favourite thing was playing dress-up, so it’s no shock they now work in the glitter-filled world of entertainment alongside Drag Queens and Burlesque Performers.

Making is Russell’s way of giving, and if their Rebel Barbie Palace is anything to go by, they have a lot to give!

To meet Russell, click below.

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale
NEXT STORY

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

Advertisement

Related Articles

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

On Saturday night, the winner of Making It Australia was crowned with the final patch.
‘I Feel Like I Won Already’: How Making It Australia Gave Rehana Badat The Push She Needed To Chase Her Dreams

‘I Feel Like I Won Already’: How Making It Australia Gave Rehana Badat The Push She Needed To Chase Her Dreams

Just days away from the grand finale, sadly it was Rehana’s turn to leave the Making It Barn, but the Maker couldn’t be more thrilled with her time on the show.
‘It Was Pretty Unreal’: Will Thomson Reflects On His Time On Making It Australia

‘It Was Pretty Unreal’: Will Thomson Reflects On His Time On Making It Australia

The woodworking wizard was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the Making It barn.
Andrew Whitehead Tearfully Leaves Making It Australia Due To Illness

Andrew Whitehead Tearfully Leaves Making It Australia Due To Illness

In a shock to the competition, metalworker Andrew made the difficult decision to leave the Making It barn.
‘It Was Unpredictable’: Denise Pepper Reflects On Her Time In The Making It Barn

‘It Was Unpredictable’: Denise Pepper Reflects On Her Time In The Making It Barn

On Saturday night, Denise was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the competition.