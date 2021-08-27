Making It Australia

Napping, Pandas And Fried Chicken = Sai-Wai’s Happy Place.

Making It Australia. Premieres Wednesday, 15 September At 7.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

There are some things Fashion Designer Sai-Wai absolutely loves. Napping, snacking, pandas, drama and fried chicken are top of the list and get a look in for #inspo, when she joins 10’s crafty new series, Making It Australia, premiering on Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

Lush, over the top and as clever as they come, Victoria-based Sai-Wai specialises in fashion design and mixed media sculptures.

Born in Malaysia with a Chinese heritage, the Dolly Parton superfan is ready to blow the judges away with her crafting genius.

To meet Sai-Wai, click below.

Making It Australia is coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

On Saturday night, the winner of Making It Australia was crowned with the final patch.
‘I Feel Like I Won Already’: How Making It Australia Gave Rehana Badat The Push She Needed To Chase Her Dreams

Just days away from the grand finale, sadly it was Rehana’s turn to leave the Making It Barn, but the Maker couldn’t be more thrilled with her time on the show.
‘It Was Pretty Unreal’: Will Thomson Reflects On His Time On Making It Australia

The woodworking wizard was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the Making It barn.
Andrew Whitehead Tearfully Leaves Making It Australia Due To Illness

In a shock to the competition, metalworker Andrew made the difficult decision to leave the Making It barn.
‘It Was Unpredictable’: Denise Pepper Reflects On Her Time In The Making It Barn

On Saturday night, Denise was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the competition.