Napping, Pandas And Fried Chicken = Sai-Wai’s Happy Place.

There are some things Fashion Designer Sai-Wai absolutely loves. Napping, snacking, pandas, drama and fried chicken are top of the list and get a look in for #inspo, when she joins 10’s crafty new series, Making It Australia, premiering on Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

Lush, over the top and as clever as they come, Victoria-based Sai-Wai specialises in fashion design and mixed media sculptures.

Born in Malaysia with a Chinese heritage, the Dolly Parton superfan is ready to blow the judges away with her crafting genius.

To meet Sai-Wai, click below.

Making It Australia is coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play On Demand.