Where To Watch Making It Australia's Exclusive Sneak Peek

This Is Not A Drill!

There’s only one week to go before 10’s craftiest series ever, Making It Australia, premieres on Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

From quilting and cubby houses to pottery and party invitations, around the country, people are rediscovering the joy of creating and making. So we’ve brought together some of our nation’s finest makers, from glitterally all walks of life – think tradies, artists, fashion designers and party planners – to prove they’re a cut above the rest, as they sculpt, sew and saw their way through a series of challenges for their shot at the $100,000 grand prize.

With hosts Susie Youssef and Harley Breen who will leave you in stitches, and award-winning judges Production Designer Deborah Riley and renowned Paper Engineer Benja Harney who will cast their artistic eyes over each creation, Making It Australia is sure to leave you hot-glued to your television screen.

Making It Australia, premieres on Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

Making It Australia 2021: George Buchanan Crowned Master Maker In Grand Finale

On Saturday night, the winner of Making It Australia was crowned with the final patch.
‘I Feel Like I Won Already’: How Making It Australia Gave Rehana Badat The Push She Needed To Chase Her Dreams

‘I Feel Like I Won Already’: How Making It Australia Gave Rehana Badat The Push She Needed To Chase Her Dreams

Just days away from the grand finale, sadly it was Rehana’s turn to leave the Making It Barn, but the Maker couldn’t be more thrilled with her time on the show.
‘It Was Pretty Unreal’: Will Thomson Reflects On His Time On Making It Australia

‘It Was Pretty Unreal’: Will Thomson Reflects On His Time On Making It Australia

The woodworking wizard was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the Making It barn.
Andrew Whitehead Tearfully Leaves Making It Australia Due To Illness

Andrew Whitehead Tearfully Leaves Making It Australia Due To Illness

In a shock to the competition, metalworker Andrew made the difficult decision to leave the Making It barn.
‘It Was Unpredictable’: Denise Pepper Reflects On Her Time In The Making It Barn

‘It Was Unpredictable’: Denise Pepper Reflects On Her Time In The Making It Barn

On Saturday night, Denise was the latest Maker to be eliminated from the competition.