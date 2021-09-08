Where To Watch Making It Australia's Exclusive Sneak Peek

There’s only one week to go before 10’s craftiest series ever, Making It Australia, premieres on Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

From quilting and cubby houses to pottery and party invitations, around the country, people are rediscovering the joy of creating and making. So we’ve brought together some of our nation’s finest makers, from glitterally all walks of life – think tradies, artists, fashion designers and party planners – to prove they’re a cut above the rest, as they sculpt, sew and saw their way through a series of challenges for their shot at the $100,000 grand prize.

With hosts Susie Youssef and Harley Breen who will leave you in stitches, and award-winning judges Production Designer Deborah Riley and renowned Paper Engineer Benja Harney who will cast their artistic eyes over each creation, Making It Australia is sure to leave you hot-glued to your television screen.

For a sneak peek of Making It Australia click here.

Making It Australia, premieres on Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.