Luxury Escapes

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Luxury Escapes - 2022 Ep. 1
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sat 16 Jul 2022

Sophie Falkiner welcomes her new co-host, Cameron Daddo, on board for series five before taking advantage of international travel re-opening with an escape to the Maldives.

Episodes
Home

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022

About the Show

Luxury Escapes - The World's Best Holidays showcases the most loved and desired hotspots in Australia and around the world. We visit some incredible hotels, we experience beautiful places to eat, drink and explore and we introduce you to people in the know.

Sophie Falkiner

Sophie Falkiner

Host
Cameron Daddo

Cameron Daddo

Host