Why You Must Watch Aussie Drama ‘Love My Way’

This multi award-winning, critically-acclaimed Aussie drama follows a group of 30-somethings dealing with the joys and pains of life.

Artist Frankie and architect Charlie - played by Puberty Blues stars Claudia Karvan and Dan Wylie - are the separated parents of eight-year-old Lou. Throw in Charlie’s wayward brother Tom (Brendan Cowell) whom Frankie lives (and occasionally sleeps) with, his wife Julie (Offspring’s Asher Keddie) and their newborn son, and you have a picture of a modern blended family - loving and laughing and fighting over the dinner table.

Love My Way came about in the early 2000s, in the wake of the roaring success that was The Secret Life Of Us, a show that followed the lives of a bunch of 20-somethings. And while it could be argued that much of life is spent navigating careers and relationships, what that looks like dramatically changes from decade to decade. For example, people in their twenties think they’re all grown up, people in their thirties know they’re not but feel they have to be ‘cause there are kids around.

In your twenties you might discuss morning breath with morning sex, in Love My Way morning sex happens when a character is nine months pregnant and is interrupted by a child who needs their school uniform ironed.

There’s a grittiness about life and the 30s experience that Love My Way doesn’t shy away from, with characters who are flawed, complicated relationships, death and grief, and all the dark, messy bits of life that make every scene totally relatable.

Characters swear and drink like sailors, shoplift, have breakdowns in the middle of Ikea, sex on the kitchen bench, share clothes, and celebrate important holidays with a bbq and a game of backyard cricket.

Drug benders result in a sickies from work, pissed off roommates give the silent treatment, home births leaves partners feeling helpless and hopeless with a beer in one hand and a box of Panadol in the other. There's tragedy, but there is also hope.

Manicured, fancy and pretentious this is not. It’s much deeper.

You’ll connect with the single mother who works full time, tries to keep on top of the bills, help her kid with homework, and chase her own dreams of being an artist. You’ll witness the ups and downs of struggling to cope with mental health and past trauma. And you’ll see a marriage breakdown in the hopes of finding something better.

