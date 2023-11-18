Sign in to watch this video
Love Is A Piece Of Cake
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
Jessie's a third generation baker who loves her cake shop more than anything in the world. When developers threaten to buy her building and force her out, she must do all she can to save her bakery.
2020
About the Movie
