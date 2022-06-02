Sign in to watch this video
London Irish - S1 Ep. 1
Comedy
Air Date: Wed 1 Dec 2021
Expires: in 6 months
Foul mouthed Bronagh and her meek brother Conor return from an unsatisfactory home visit in Northern Ireland to the London house they share with friends Niamh and Packy.
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
London Irish follows the antics of four ex-pat Northern Irish 20-somethings in London. Written by Derry girl Lisa McGee, someone who knows a thing or two about 'the craic' in world's best city. These four friends don't find navigating their way through London life easy, especially when they're playing by rules only they get, which leads to a load of wrongdoing.