Based on the feature film, Limitless is a fast-paced drama about Brian Finch, who discovers the brain-boosting power of a mysterious drug called NZT and is coerced by the FBI into using his extraordinary cognitive abilities to solve complex cases for them.

With NZT enabling him to use 100% of his brain capacity, Brian is more effective than all of the FBI agents combined, making him a criminal’s worst nightmare and the greatest asset the Bureau has ever possessed.