When serial temp Olivia (Lucy Durack) steps into an elevator for her 46th job this century, she needs to make this one stick.

Inside she meets strait-laced Simon (Duncan Ragg) preparing for a nerve-wracking rooftop marriage proposal. Despite a disastrous first impression, confusing office politics, interfering colleagues (Mark Coles Smith and Vivienne Garrett) and Simon’s impending nuptials, these two might just fall in love, one elevator ride at a time.