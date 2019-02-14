Lift

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Episode 3 - Stuck
Comedy

Air Date: Thu 14 Feb 2019

Olivia and Simon find themselves stuck in the elevator after it breaks down. Simon warms to Olivia after they play a game of ‘would you rather’, which almost culminates in him revealing the truth about his engagement.

Episodes
Home

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Show

When serial temp Olivia (Lucy Durack) steps into an elevator for her 46th job this century, she needs to make this one stick.

Inside she meets strait-laced Simon (Duncan Ragg) preparing for a nerve-wracking rooftop marriage proposal. Despite a disastrous first impression, confusing office politics, interfering colleagues (Mark Coles Smith and Vivienne Garrett) and Simon’s impending nuptials, these two might just fall in love, one elevator ride at a time.