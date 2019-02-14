Sign in to watch this video
Episode 3 - Stuck
Comedy
Air Date: Thu 14 Feb 2019
Olivia and Simon find themselves stuck in the elevator after it breaks down. Simon warms to Olivia after they play a game of ‘would you rather’, which almost culminates in him revealing the truth about his engagement.
Season 1
About the Show
When serial temp Olivia (Lucy Durack) steps into an elevator for her 46th job this century, she needs to make this one stick.
Inside she meets strait-laced Simon (Duncan Ragg) preparing for a nerve-wracking rooftop marriage proposal. Despite a disastrous first impression, confusing office politics, interfering colleagues (Mark Coles Smith and Vivienne Garrett) and Simon’s impending nuptials, these two might just fall in love, one elevator ride at a time.