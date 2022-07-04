The second series of Life inside the Markets showcases the characters and chaos inside the biggest market in the southern hemisphere. A nocturnal world where deals are done, millionaires made and fresh produce finds its way to plates across Australia and the world.

The markets are alive with people searching to buy and sell the best produce at the best possible price. They are doing it against a daily deadline that never gives an inch. From the farm to your plate, this is a show about the drama of fresh fruit, vegetables and the beautiful flowers that pass through this dynamic place.