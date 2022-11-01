Sign in to watch this video
Lie With Me - S1 Ep. 4
Drama
Air Date: Wed 24 Nov 2021
There's no going back as Anna enacts the final stage of her plan, with fatal repercussions.
Season 1
About the Show
British woman Anna (Charlie Brooks) and her husband, Jake (Brett Tucker), relocate to his native Australia with their two small children. Haunted by mysterious events that occurred in London, Anna resumes her career and welcomes a young nanny into the house. Becky (Phoebe Roberts) seems a perfect fit, but little does Anna know, she’s hiding a sinister secret.