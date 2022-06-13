Leprechaun

Leprechaun
MA15+ | Thriller

Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021
Expires: in 3 months

A horrific Leprechaun goes on a rampage after his precious bag of gold coins is stolen. He uses all of his magical destructive powers to trick, terrorise, and kill anyone who is unlucky enough to hinder his relentless search. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Warwick Davis.