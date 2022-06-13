Sign in to watch this video
Leprechaun
Thriller
Air Date: Sun 1 Aug 2021
Expires: in 3 months
Movie
Season 2021
About the Show
A horrific Leprechaun goes on a rampage after his precious bag of gold coins is stolen. He uses all of his magical destructive powers to trick, terrorise, and kill anyone who is unlucky enough to hinder his relentless search. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Warwick Davis.