Kuu Kuu Harajuku follows the adventures of G and the Harajuku Girls in Harajuku World. Together the girls form the talented band, HJ5, however every gig they book seems to get interrupted before they can ever actually play. Thanks to their adorable but hopeless manager Rudie, angry aliens, No-Fun politicians, hungry monster pets, and whole bunch of other things, the girls never get to complete a concert. The series is a collision of cultures, a kaleidoscope of music, fashion and style and ensures to be super Kawaii