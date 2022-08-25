Sign in to watch this video
Kings of Con - S1 Ep. 1
Comedy
Air Date: Wed 19 May 2021Expires: in 4 days
Rich rescues long time buddy and former co-star Rob from a cesspool of depression and divorce papers by goading him back into the fan convention circuit
Written by and starring Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Kings Of Con is a comedic glimpse into the behind the scenes shenanigans that happen at fan conventions.