Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain

Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain
MA15+ | Comedy

Air Date: Tue 27 Apr 2021Expires: in 8 days

Experience the show that quickly became a national phenomenon. Get an up close and personal look at Kevin Hart back in Philly where he began his journey to become one of the funniest comedians of all time.

Episodes

Season 1

About the Show

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain is a 2011 stand-up comedy documentary film, starring comedian Kevin Hart. It features Hart performing a stand-up special at the Nokia Theater at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, among other material. Taraji P. Henson and RuPaul appear, among others.