Kate And Leopold
Movies
Air Date: Sat 14 Jan 2023Expires: in 19 days
The potential for an old-fashioned romance ignites when a rip in time brings together a charming 19th century bachelor and a thoroughly 21st century woman in modern day New York.
2001
About the Movie
Kate, a career-oriented woman, falls in love with Leopold, a prince from the 18th century who transports to 21st-century New York through a time portal created by her former boyfriend.