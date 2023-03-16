Just For Laughs Presents The Montreal Comedy Festival

Just For Laughs Presents The Montreal Comedy Festival - 2023 Ep. 5
MA15+ | Comedy

Air Date: Thu 16 Mar 2023

It’s the 40th Birthday of the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Tommy Little has assembled the best of the fest to celebrate. Starting Russell Peters, Celeste Barber, Aida Rodriguez &amp;amp; more.

Episodes

42 mins

S2023 Ep. 1482 - Montreal’s 40th Birthday Gala

43 mins

S2023 Ep. 1481 - The 2022 Montreal Comedy Gala #2

The biggest stars in comedy descend on Montreal for an evening of nonstop laughs. Hosted by Tommy Little staring James Acaster, Patton Oswalt, Sophie Buddle, Sindhu Vee, Caroline Rhea and Jo Koy

42 mins

S2023 Ep. 1480 - The 2022 Montreal Comedy Gala #1

The biggest stars in comedy descend on Montreal for an evening of nonstop laughs. Featuring: Iliza Shlesinger, Chelsea Handler, Katherine Ryan, Jimmy O. Yang and behind the senses with Tommy Little.

43 mins

S2023 Ep. 1484 - Pride Gala With Rhys Nicholson

Join Rhys Nicholson and friends in a special Comedy Pride Gala with comics DeAnne Smith, Matteo Lane, Fortune Feimster, Sam Jay, Solomon Georgio, Al Val, Tranna Wintour and Emma Willman.

42 mins

S2023 Ep. 2 - Ronny Chieng And Friends

Everyone’s favourite adopted Aussie Ronny Chieng takes the Just For Laughs Montreal stage for his very own comedy gala. Joined by Jay Pharoah, Julie Kim, Nimesh Patel, Nish Kumar and Alonzo Bodden.

41 mins

S2023 Ep. 1 - Hannah Gadsby And Friends

Hannah Gadsby hosts her own hilarious Comedy Gala at Just For Laughs Montreal's 40th anniversary festival. Presented by Tommy Little, and featuring Fern Brady, Ryan Hamilton and Zoe Coombs Marr.

Season 2023