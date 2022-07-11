Montreal Comedy Festival: Montreal's Musical Megastars

Episodes
Montreal's Musical Megastars
This Montreal Comedy Festival event brings together comedy's musical megastars. Catch sets by Bo Burnham, Flight of the Conchords, Steve Martin, Tim Minchin, Garfunkel and Oates, Ellie Kemper and more!
Howie Mandel All Star Gala
Howie Mandel brings together some of comedy's biggest names for this special Just for Laughs event. Catch sets by Patton Oswalt, Natasha Leggero, Sheri Shepherd, the man himself, Howie Madel and more!
Hollywood Heroes
Catch sets by Iliza Schlesinger, Ronny Chieng, Tervor Noah, Gabriel Iglesias, Sir Patrick Stuart, Gina Yashere and more!