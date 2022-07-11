Just For Laughs Presents The Montreal Comedy Festival

Montreal Comedy Festival: Montreal's Musical Megastars
MA15+ | Comedy

Air Date: Mon 11 Jul 2022

This Montreal Comedy Festival event brings together comedy's musical megastars. Catch sets by Bo Burnham, Flight of the Conchords, Steve Martin, Tim Minchin, Garfunkel and Oates, Ellie Kemper and more!

Episodes

image-placeholder44 mins

Montreal's Musical Megastars

image-placeholder44 mins

Howie Mandel All Star Gala

Howie Mandel brings together some of comedy's biggest names for this special Just for Laughs event. Catch sets by Patton Oswalt, Natasha Leggero, Sheri Shepherd, the man himself, Howie Madel and more!

image-placeholder43 mins

Hollywood Heroes

Catch sets by Iliza Schlesinger, Ronny Chieng, Tervor Noah, Gabriel Iglesias, Sir Patrick Stuart, Gina Yashere and more!

image-placeholder45 mins

Jim Jefferies & Friends

Catch sets by Ms. Pat, Ismo, Chris Redd, Bonnie McFarlane, the man himself, Jim Jefferies and more

Season 2021