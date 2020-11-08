Video Extras
Junior MasterChef's Sweetest Moments
Look back at some of the sweetest moments from this season of Junior MasterChef Australia!
The Juniors React To Making It Into The Finale
The moment these mini Masterchefs find out they've gotten into the Junior MasterChef finale will make you feel all the feelings
Carter's Junior MasterChef Journey
Look back at some of Carter's most tasty creations before he heads into the Junior MasterChef finale!
Georgia's Junior MasterChef Journey
She may be small but her talent is huge! Look back at Georgia's most memorable Junior MasterChef moments
Filo's Junior MasterChef Journey
Take a look back at some of Filo's finest moments before he cooks in the Junior MasterChef finale!
Andy's Kent Pumpkin Tips
MasterChef judge Andy Allen gives you some simple tips on how to use Kent Pumpkin
How To Keep Your Apples Fresh
MasterChef judge, Melissa Leong gives you simple tips to stop your apple slices from browning!
Ben's Best One-Liners
This mini chef has a big personality! Here are the most iconic one-liners from Ben's time in the MasterChef kitchen