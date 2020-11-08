Junior MasterChef Australia

Filo's Junior MasterChef Journey
G | Reality

Take a look back at some of Filo's finest moments before he cooks in the Junior MasterChef finale!

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesArticles
More

Video Extras

image-placeholder5 mins

Junior MasterChef's Sweetest Moments

Look back at some of the sweetest moments from this season of Junior MasterChef Australia!

image-placeholder3 mins

The Juniors React To Making It Into The Finale

The moment these mini Masterchefs find out they've gotten into the Junior MasterChef finale will make you feel all the feelings

image-placeholder3 mins

Carter's Junior MasterChef Journey

Look back at some of Carter's most tasty creations before he heads into the Junior MasterChef finale!

image-placeholder4 mins

Georgia's Junior MasterChef Journey

She may be small but her talent is huge! Look back at Georgia's most memorable Junior MasterChef moments

image-placeholder4 mins

Filo's Junior MasterChef Journey

Take a look back at some of Filo's finest moments before he cooks in the Junior MasterChef finale!

image-placeholder3 mins

Andy's Kent Pumpkin Tips

MasterChef judge Andy Allen gives you some simple tips on how to use Kent Pumpkin

image-placeholder2 mins

How To Keep Your Apples Fresh

MasterChef judge, Melissa Leong gives you simple tips to stop your apple slices from browning!

image-placeholder4 mins

Ben's Best One-Liners

This mini chef has a big personality! Here are the most iconic one-liners from Ben's time in the MasterChef kitchen

image-placeholder4 mins

Jock's Spices

Judge Jock Zonfrillo talks us through some popular spices and when best to use them

image-placeholder3 mins

When The Judges Were Junior: Favourite Meals

The judges take us through their favourite meals as kids that still make them feel nostalgic to this day

Backstories

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 3