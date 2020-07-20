Junior MasterChef Australia

Sneak Peek: Junior MasterChef
Reality

Australia's best little chefs will blow the roof off the MasterChef kitchen. Junior MasterChef Australia is coming to 10.

Episodes
Video Extras
RecipesArticles
More

Episodes

Extras

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Recipes

image-placeholder

Tropical Mess

Georgia, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Fried Shrimp with Spicy Rice, Fried Parsnip and Creamy Garlic Ginger Sauce

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Hazelnut Cake with Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse, Mirror Glaze, Crumbs and Strawberry Sorbet

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Trio Of Curries

Georgia, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Raspberry & Pomegranate Sorbet and Chocolate Soil

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Charcoal Crusted Lamb with Pea Puree, Cauliflower & Leek Puree and Black Garlic Puree

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Kirsten Tibballs' Lemon Meringue Tart

Kirsten Tibballs, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Mirror Glazed Carrot Mousse with Carrot Jelly and Biscuit

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Brownies With Candied Beetroot, White Chocolate and Beetroot Rocks

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

image-placeholder

Fennel and Apple Sorbet with Almond Crumb, Fennel Sherbet and Blackberry Pearls

Laura, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Get To Know The Junior MasterChefs

Cooking Tips From The Judges

Galleries

Articles

Season 3