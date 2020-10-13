Junior MasterChef Australia

Junior MasterChef - S3 Ep. 3
G | Reality

Air Date: Tue 13 Oct 2020

The first elimination starts out with a blindfold taste test. Those who move into the second round must cook a dish that the judges can eat using only a spoon, chopsticks or a real life human hand.

Tropical Mess

Georgia, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Fried Shrimp with Spicy Rice, Fried Parsnip and Creamy Garlic Ginger Sauce

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Hazelnut Cake with Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse, Mirror Glaze, Crumbs and Strawberry Sorbet

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Trio Of Curries

Georgia, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Raspberry & Pomegranate Sorbet and Chocolate Soil

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Charcoal Crusted Lamb with Pea Puree, Cauliflower & Leek Puree and Black Garlic Puree

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Kirsten Tibballs' Lemon Meringue Tart

Kirsten Tibballs, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Mirror Glazed Carrot Mousse with Carrot Jelly and Biscuit

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Brownies With Candied Beetroot, White Chocolate and Beetroot Rocks

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Fennel and Apple Sorbet with Almond Crumb, Fennel Sherbet and Blackberry Pearls

Laura, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

