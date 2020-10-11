Junior MasterChef Australia

Junior MasterChef - S3 Ep. 1
G | Reality

Air Date: Sun 11 Oct 2020

The Top 14 mini cooks have an open pantry to create their signature dish. The top two dishes will win the chance to use the immunity gong and save themselves from elimination during the competition.

Recipes

Tropical Mess

Georgia, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Fried Shrimp with Spicy Rice, Fried Parsnip and Creamy Garlic Ginger Sauce

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Hazelnut Cake with Chocolate Hazelnut Mousse, Mirror Glaze, Crumbs and Strawberry Sorbet

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Trio Of Curries

Georgia, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Raspberry & Pomegranate Sorbet and Chocolate Soil

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Charcoal Crusted Lamb with Pea Puree, Cauliflower & Leek Puree and Black Garlic Puree

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Kirsten Tibballs' Lemon Meringue Tart

Kirsten Tibballs, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Mirror Glazed Carrot Mousse with Carrot Jelly and Biscuit

Filo, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Brownies With Candied Beetroot, White Chocolate and Beetroot Rocks

Carter, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Fennel and Apple Sorbet with Almond Crumb, Fennel Sherbet and Blackberry Pearls

Laura, Junior MasterChef Australia Season 3

Season 3