Junior MasterChef 2020 Poster

Here are all the talented contestants from Junior MasterChef 2020. Who do you think will win?

It’s beginning to smell a lot like delicious Christmas food!
Junior MasterChef Australia Crowns 11-Year-Old Georgia As Champion

Junior MasterChef Australia Crowns 11-Year-Old Georgia As Champion

In the fanciest Grand Finale we’ve ever seen, Carter, Filo and Georgia battled it out for the top prize of Junior MasterChef, but in the end there could be only one winner.
Get To Know The Junior MasterChef Top Three

Get To Know The Junior MasterChef Top Three

Filo, Georgia and Carter have battled their way through Mystery Boxes, Pressure Tests, and plated up some truly incredible dishes, but only one can be crowned the winner.
Here’s A Rundown Of The Celebrity Chefs Who Made An Appearance On Junior MasterChef Australia

Here’s A Rundown Of The Celebrity Chefs Who Made An Appearance On Junior MasterChef Australia

Whether you recognize them or not, here’s a rundown on everything you need to know about these talented guest chefs!
‘They’re Going To Shape The Future’: Guest Chef Curtis Stone Sets The Junior MasterChefs A Challenge

‘They’re Going To Shape The Future’: Guest Chef Curtis Stone Sets The Junior MasterChefs A Challenge

Dialling in from the United States, Curtis Stone sets a Mystery Box Challenge for our Junior MasterChefs, giving them a chance at fast-tracking to the Semi-Final.