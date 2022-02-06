Binge Hundreds Of Eps Of Judge Judy And Dr. Phil On 10 play Now

The last two years have been dramatic, to say the least. Now you can keep the drama going by bingeing on hundreds of episodes of messy courtroom antics with Judge Judy, and learn a thing or two about psychology and behaviour through intense family showdowns on Dr. Phil.

For all you busy 9-5ers, no longer will you need to sneak away from your desk at midday under the guise of an 'emergency phone call' to tune in live to the daytime soaps. With 24/7 of free 10 play on demand, you can watch Judge Judy Sheindlin yell at a lying plaintiff about having no common sense, or Dr. Phil catchin' folks outside, at any time of the day, including weekends.

You can find loads of Judge Judy episodes here, and Dr. Phil here, for all your guilty viewing pleasure.