Judas Kiss
Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months
Coco Chavez and Junior Armstrong are two small-time criminals who make their money with blackmail and sex scams. They step murderously out of their league when they attempt to kidnap a computer genius and hold him for ransom.
1998
About the Movie
A couple and two hired hands kidnap a business owner for a four million dollar ransom. A woman is killed. Collateral damage? The F.B.I. gets involved.