Judas Kiss

Judas Kiss
MA15+ | Movies

Air Date: Wed 1 Feb 2023Expires: in 2 months

Coco Chavez and Junior Armstrong are two small-time criminals who make their money with blackmail and sex scams. They step murderously out of their league when they attempt to kidnap a computer genius and hold him for ransom.

1998

About the Movie

