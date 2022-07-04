Joyce Meyer, one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers and New York Times best-selling author, shares encouragement and advice to help people enjoy daily life.

Joyce Meyer is one of the world's leading practical Bible teachers. A New York Times bestselling author, her books have helped millions of people find hope and restoration through Jesus Christ. Through Joyce Meyer Ministries, she teaches on a number of topics with a particular focus on the mind, mouth, moods and attitudes. Her candid communication style allows her to share openly and practically about her experiences so others can apply what she has learned to their lives. Joyce has authored more than 100 books, which have been translated into more than100 languages. She conducts close to a dozen domestic and international conferences every year, teaching people to enjoy their everyday lives. For more than 30 years, her annual women's conference has attracted well over 200,000 women from all over the world. Joyce’s passion to help hurting people is foundational to the vision of Hand of Hope, the missions arm of Joyce Meyer Ministries, which supports outreaches around the world, including her hometown of St. Louis.