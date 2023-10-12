Jay's Mission Melanoma Walk

Based on the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation's epic 10-day walk from Canberra to Sydney in November, 2022, the film follows the journey of the 6 full-time walkers; Jay Allen, Greg Bond, Kaylah Brown, Michelle Kitcheman, Emma Page, and Ashleigh Piek. We hear about their own personal experience with melanoma - some are survivors; others have lost loved ones - as we discover that through all the heartbreak and pain, there is also hope. Hope for improved treatments; more support; and ultimately, a cure.

Inspired by Hayley Bourke, a young melanoma patient who had just been told that she only had weeks to live, the walkers and their support crew travel 333 kms from Parliament House in Canberra to Government House in Sydney, visiting many towns along the way to raise much-needed funds for research; and to schools to educate young people on the dangers of tanning and to deliver the sun safety messages.