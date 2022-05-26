Jamie Oliver is on a mission to freshen up all our family favourites to ensure they are nutritionally balanced and are super-achievable to put together; helping everyone to lead healthier, happier lives.

Jamie will explore some of the healthiest places on the planet to find out what the locals are eating and how they’re living to help keep them so healthy. From the volcanic island of Jeju in South Korea and the alpine beauty of Switzerland, to the warm winds of Sardinia in Italy, Jamie is inspired by who he meets and what he eats.