Jamie’s Super Food is an exciting series where you can learn how to eat your way to a healthier life. Each week Jamie cooks up a day’s worth of perfectly balanced plates of mouth-watering food that have all the good nutrition you need in a day.

And how does he know this is good stuff?

Scientists have recently identified five spots around the globe where people are living significantly healthier and longer lives than the rest of us. Jamie will visit these places to uncover their diet secrets. He’ll then bring his top tricks and principles back to the UK and turn them into exciting and inspiring recipes that everyone will look forward to eating.