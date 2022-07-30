Sign in to watch this video
Jamie's Quick and Easy Food - S2 Ep. 8
Lifestyle
Jamie makes his succulent lamb stew which is quick to prepare but with seriously deep flavours. He shows us a tasty warm lentil salad and a flavourful black tahini noodle dish.
Episodes
About the Show
Jamie’s Quick and Easy Food is perfect for those of you who love your grub, but don’t have the time or energy for complicated cooking.
Using all his culinary know-how, Jamie Oliver has developed a stunning collection of ridiculously useful, outrageously tasty dishes using just FIVE ingredients. These stress-free recipes are perfect for busy days, created with the minimum number of elements to deliver maximum flavour. Whether you’re a whizz in the kitchen or a complete novice, by using these killer ingredient combos and time-saving tricks, even the most time-challenged can deliver a dish to bring the house down.