Jamie Oliver sets out to create a whole new selection of meals that can be completed in just 15 minutes, and push the concept of fast, nutritious, everyday food.

In his usual down-to-earth style, Jamie will take the viewer through the dishes in real time, offering hints and tricks to help the aspirational, everyday home cook get something to the table that’s a cut above your average mid-week fare. This series includes classic British and Mediterranean family staples, but Jamie also draws inspiration from Asia including Thai, Indian and Chinese ideas, to uplift the household menu and offer some new flavours to the family palate.