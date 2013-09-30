Jamies Food Fight Club

Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty have been best mates since before school and have always shared a passion for good food. That’s why - now they’re all grown up, - they’ve come home to Essex, and opened their own little pop-up café at the end of Southend Pier.



There’ll be some tasty cooking from Jamie, a little bit of foodie science from Jimmy and a lot of laughs with some special friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Alan Carr, Gary Barlow, Jonathan Ross.



They’ve called their café The Food Fight Club – because they’ve got a job to do…

Back in the 80s British food wasn't great, but since then it’s undergone a revolution and now it's time the world woke up to the fact that their grub deserves its place on the world stage. So they’re putting their reputations on the line to prove it.

Each week Jimmy and Jamie will be heading across to Europe in their trusty Ford Capri to big up British food, and take on the best our European neighbours have to offer.



They’ll be taking on the French at their own game - fromage, checking if our bangers measure up against the Germans, seeing if British beer can beat the Belgians and messing with the Godfathers of desserts in Italy.



Welcome to Food Fight Club, where good food is worth fighting for.