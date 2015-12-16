Jamie's Cracking Christmas Tips

1. Indulge. If you can’t treat yourself at Christmas, when can you?

2. Panettone is far more than a big glorified sponge in a posh box – it’s incredibly versatile, and makes a killer bread and butter pudding. ​

3. Jamie’s Bread and Butter Panettone Pudding Tart is so easy to make that even tiddly on sherry you can’t go wrong.

4. Saying ‘Jamie’s Bread and Butter Panettone Pudding Tart’ while tiddly on sherry – not so easy.

5. Cooking to impress? Beef Wellington is a show-stopper, and much easier to make than you think.

6. Rosemary and beef are the best friends in the whole wide world.

7. Making puff pastry is what’s technically known as “a faff.” Store bought is fine (all-butter though, please).

8. Using a food processor to make a curry paste, however, is categorically cheating.

9. Goose is a fat but awesome bird.

10. And deserves at least two badass veggie dishes served with it.

11. When choosing your Christmas cocktail spirit, “the one you like to enjoy” is a good rule of thumb.

12. Drink and enjoy. That’s Christmas.