Jamie Oliver

EpisodesVideo ExtrasRecipesHome
Back

Jamie's Cracking Christmas Tips

Jamie's Cracking Christmas Tips

Tis not the season to be stressed, so pour yourself a sherry, get in the festive spirit and feast on Jamie’s 12 culinary tips for a cracking good Christmas.

1. Indulge. If you can’t treat yourself at Christmas, when can you?

2.  Panettone is far more than a big glorified sponge in a posh box – it’s incredibly versatile, and makes a killer bread and butter pudding. ​

jamie's cracking christmas tenplay

3. Jamie’s Bread and Butter Panettone Pudding Tart is so easy to make that even tiddly on sherry you can’t go wrong.

4. Saying ‘Jamie’s Bread and Butter Panettone Pudding Tart’ while tiddly on sherry – not so easy.

5. Cooking to impress? Beef Wellington is a show-stopper, and much easier to make than you think. 

jamie's cracking christmas

6. Rosemary and beef are the best friends in the whole wide world.

7. Making puff pastry is what’s technically known as “a faff.” Store bought is fine (all-butter though, please).

8. Using a food processor to make a curry paste, however, is categorically cheating.

9. Goose is a fat but awesome bird.

10. And deserves at least two badass veggie dishes served with it.

11. When choosing your Christmas cocktail spirit, “the one you like to enjoy” is a good rule of thumb.

jamie's cracking christmas tenplay

12. Drink and enjoy. That’s Christmas.

Mamma Mia - Jamie Oliver is back!
NEXT STORY

Mamma Mia - Jamie Oliver is back!

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Mamma Mia - Jamie Oliver is back!

    Mamma Mia - Jamie Oliver is back!

    Jamie and the Nonnas is going to have you drooling...
    How To Live To 100 According To Jamie’s Super Food

    How To Live To 100 According To Jamie’s Super Food

    It's the show that just might help you live to be 100, but just what life-lengthening secrets does Jamie's Super Food hold?
    Jamies Food Fight Club

    Jamies Food Fight Club

    Each week Jimmy and Jamie will be heading across to Europe in their trusty Ford Capri to big up British food, and take on the best our European neighbours have to offer