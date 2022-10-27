Jamie Oliver: The Naked Chef Bares All

It’s 20 years since Jamie Oliver exploded onto our screens with The Naked Chef, and in that time he’s become one of the most recognisable chefs in the world.

Now, for the first time ever, Jamie invites TV cameras into his home to show viewers what’s made him who he is today. Presenter Davina McCall (Big Brother’s host for a decade, and a familiar face on Channel 4, Channel 5 and ITV in the UK) spends time with Jamie – giving viewers exclusive access to his working world and his home life with Jools and their five children.

This special documentary looks at the highs and lows of two decades in the public eye, including the devastating closure of Jamie’s UK restaurants earlier this year. The show celebrates the impact Jamie’s had on the way a nation eats, and asks what continues to motivate him.

Jamie takes Davina back to the River Café in London, where he was discovered by a TV crew, and she asks him about his personal life and his plans for the future in a revelatory and candid conversation.