Jamie Oliver shares his ultimate kitchen secrets to help achieve a stress-free family Christmas. He has got all bases covered with the essentials needed for a perfect Christmas day, and some tips and tricks in share for serving up fabulous feasts for the rest of the festive period.

Jamie covers all the classics plus recipes for party fare, edible gifts, tea-time treats, cocktails and new ways to love those tasty leftovers. This special is jam-packed with handy hints on how to get organised for a hassle free, delicious festive season.