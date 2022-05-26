One of the world’s most beloved TV Chefs, Jamie Oliver, is jumping on a scooter and driving around Italy as he brings you the country's most delicious secrets in Jamie And The Nonnas.

Jamie’s heading to Italy to get to the heart of Italian cooking, with the mission of trying to unlock the great secrets of traditional Italian fare. Jamie turns to a source more powerful than the mafia for information: the Nonnas.

A feast for the eyes as well as the belly, Jamie will be hitting all the hottest locations across this beloved holiday destination. Jamie will be entering the kitchens of revered home cooks to bring you the real flavours of Italy - so you can pack away that jar of bolognaise sauce forever because these Nonnas are going to change your cooking lives forever.