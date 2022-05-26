In Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club, Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty open a café at the end of the pier in Southend, Essex, where they welcome a fantastic range of celebrity guests for the cooking lesson of a lifetime.

Jamie and Jimmy track down the recipes that mean the most to their celebrity guests, inspired by some of the profound and special moments in their lives.Jamie recreates these memorable dishes with his guests – and serves them to a packed café of hungry diners, along with an incredible blowout recipe for the perfect weekend feast. Plus, the boys hit the road, to tackle food issues that are important to them, campaigning on behalf of the nation to get Britain eating better.