Instapsycho

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Instapsycho
M | Movies

Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023

It's Maddie's senior year and she's excited to be reunited with her besties Kelly and Lacey again. When one of their social media stunts goes wrong, Maddie is blamed and the consequences are deadly

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2020

About the Movie

It's Maddie's senior year and she's excited to be reunited with her besties Kelly and Lacey again. When one of their social media stunts goes wrong, Maddie is blamed and the consequences are deadly