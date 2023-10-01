Sign in to watch this video
Instapsycho
Movies
Air Date: Sun 1 Oct 2023
It's Maddie's senior year and she's excited to be reunited with her besties Kelly and Lacey again. When one of their social media stunts goes wrong, Maddie is blamed and the consequences are deadly
2020
About the Movie
