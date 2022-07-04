Inside Amy Schumer

Assuming the title didn't give it away, comic Amy Schumer is the creator and star of this series, which features her biting wit delivered in scripted vignettes, stand-up clips, and man-on-the-street interviews.

Schumer's wholesome good looks are in stark contrast with her material -- a mix of self-deprecating jabs, uncomfortable sex talk, and charmingly inappropriate insights -- which has garnered her acclaim since her attention-grabbing appearance on Comedy Central's 2011 roast of Charlie Sheen.