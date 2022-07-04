Sign in to watch this video
Inside Amy Schumer - S3 Ep. 10
Reality
Air Date: Wed 6 Jul 2022
Expires: in 12 days
Amy dates a guy with an English accent, meets the ultimate c***blocker, and has too many buttholes.
Season 3
About the Show
Assuming the title didn't give it away, comic Amy Schumer is the creator and star of this series, which features her biting wit delivered in scripted vignettes, stand-up clips, and man-on-the-street interviews.
Schumer's wholesome good looks are in stark contrast with her material -- a mix of self-deprecating jabs, uncomfortable sex talk, and charmingly inappropriate insights -- which has garnered her acclaim since her attention-grabbing appearance on Comedy Central's 2011 roast of Charlie Sheen.