In The Flesh

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

In the Flesh - S2 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Tue 31 Aug 2021Expires: in 3 months

A violent group calling themselves the Undead Liberation Army start committing atrocities.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2

About the Show

Four years after the Rising, the government starts to rehabilitate the Undead for reentry into society, including teenager Kieren Walker, who returns to his small Lancashire village to face a hostile reception, as well as his own demons.