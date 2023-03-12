I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

TV Royalty Is Heading Into The African Jungle
PG | Adventure

Expires: in 19 days

We're rolling out the red carpet for this television royalty! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder20 secs

A Reality Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This star will get a fright at first sight when they step foot in the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

image-placeholder20 secs

TV Royalty Is Heading Into The African Jungle

image-placeholder20 secs

An Outspoken TV Host Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This outspoken TV host will be talent-spotting in the African jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder20 secs

An AFL Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle

Used to making their mark on the field, will this Brownlow Medallist kick goals in the jungle? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder20 secs

A Queen Of The Court Is Heading Into The African Jungle

With her competitive streak, this queen is in it to win it ! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder20 secs

A UK TV Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This UK TV Star is shore to bring the drama to the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

image-placeholder20 secs

A Radio Host Is Heading Into The African Jungle

A Radio Host who loves to kiss and tell will have plenty to say when they head to the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

image-placeholder2 mins

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Premieres Sunday, April 2

Welcome aboard Flight 2023 to Africa! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday, April 2 on 10 and 10 play on demand

image-placeholder1 mins

We're Sending The Celebrities Back To Africa!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns to South Africa. Coming soon to 10 and 10 Play on demand

Just Before The Jungle

Season 9