Get Ready For A Super Sized Super Sunday
It all kicks off with the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, followed by The Project and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! LIVE from South Africa!
An Olympic Medalist Is Heading Into The African Jungle
This Olympic Medallist is ready to put up a fight for the jungle crown. I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play
A TV Presenter Is Heading Into The African Jungle
Will this footy host with a killer kick and infectious laugh walk away with the crown? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play
A Comedian Is Heading Into The African Jungle
Will it be all laughs, or will he end up being the punchline? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play
A Former Wallaby Is Heading Into The African Jungle
How will this former wallaby tackle the critters in the jungle over Springboks on the field? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play
A Celebrity Chef Is Heading Into The African Jungle
Will this celebrity chef master the jungle? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play
A Logie Winning Actress Is Heading Into The African Jungle
This Logie winning legend is no stranger from drama away from home! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play
A TV Personality Is Heading Into The African Jungle
It'll be all hands-on deck when this TV personality goes from the high seas to the African jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play
A Reality Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle
This star will get a fright at first sight when they step foot in the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.