I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

A UK TV Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle
PG | Adventure

Expires: in 25 days

This UK TV Star is shore to bring the drama to the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

Episodes
Video Extras
CharitiesCelebritiesArticles

Extras

image-placeholder20 secs

A Queen Of The Court Is Heading Into The African Jungle

With her competitive streak, this queen is in it to win it ! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder20 secs

A UK TV Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This UK TV Star is shore to bring the drama to the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

image-placeholder20 secs

A Radio Host Is Heading Into The African Jungle

A Radio Host who loves to kiss and tell will have plenty to say when they head to the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

image-placeholder2 mins

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Premieres Sunday, April 2

Welcome aboard Flight 2023 to Africa! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday, April 2 on 10 and 10 play on demand

image-placeholder1 mins

We're Sending The Celebrities Back To Africa!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns to South Africa. Coming soon to 10 and 10 Play on demand

Just Before The Jungle

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 9