I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

A Former Wallaby Is Heading Into The African Jungle
PG | Adventure

Expires: in 12 days

How will this former wallaby tackle the critters in the jungle over Springboks on the field? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

Episodes
Web Extras
WINCharities
More

Extras

image-placeholder
20 secs

A Former Wallaby Is Heading Into The African Jungle

How will this former wallaby tackle the critters in the jungle over Springboks on the field? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

A Celebrity Chef Is Heading Into The African Jungle

Will this celebrity chef master the jungle? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

A Logie Winning Actress Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This Logie winning legend is no stranger from drama away from home! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

A TV Personality Is Heading Into The African Jungle

It'll be all hands-on deck when this TV personality goes from the high seas to the African jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

A Reality Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This star will get a fright at first sight when they step foot in the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

image-placeholder
20 secs

TV Royalty Is Heading Into The African Jungle

We're rolling out the red carpet for this television royalty! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

An Outspoken TV Host Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This outspoken TV host will be talent-spotting in the African jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

An AFL Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle

Used to making their mark on the field, will this Brownlow Medallist kick goals in the jungle? I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

A Queen Of The Court Is Heading Into The African Jungle

With her competitive streak, this queen is in it to win it ! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play

image-placeholder
20 secs

A UK TV Star Is Heading Into The African Jungle

This UK TV Star is shore to bring the drama to the jungle! I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! premieres 7.30 Sunday, April 2 on 10, or stream on 10 Play.

Just Before The Jungle

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 9