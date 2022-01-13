I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Prepare To Face A Massive Ejection
PG | Reality

Air Date: Fri 14 Jan 2022

In the first elimination one of your favourites will be ejected. Watch 7.30 Sunday on 10 and live streamed on 10 play!

image-placeholder46 secs

Big Aussie Fun Moments: Part 3

Who 'nose' how to have fun in the jungle? This years campmates do!

image-placeholder59 secs

Big Aussie Fun Moments: Part 2

We don't usually clown around on this show. That's a lie, it's all we do!

image-placeholder20 secs

Who Will Be The King Or Queen Of The So-Called Jungle?

Watch the I'm A Celebrity Grand Finale 7.30 Sunday on 10 and live streamed on 10 play!

image-placeholder2 mins

Take A Look At The Wonderful Poh Ling Yeow's Time In The Jungle

Jungle favourite Poh proved that she was more than just a brilliant cook!

image-placeholder59 secs

Big Aussie Fun Moments: Part 1

Bought to you by Oz Lotto, here is a compilation of fun jungle moments on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

image-placeholder2 mins

See Ray Of Sunshine Cal Wilson's Time In The Aussie Jungle

Cal Wilson bought lots of love, laughter and fun memories to her jungle mates!

image-placeholder2 mins

Unseen On TV: Joey's Jungle Fashion

With all this spare time on his hands, Joey gets creative and makes some fashionable jungle looks

image-placeholder2 mins

Tottie Goldsmith's Time In The Jungle Comes To An End

She may have rocked up fashionably late, but Tottie proved to be a star of the show

image-placeholder2 mins

Unseen Moment: Brooke McClymont's Chipped Tooth

Brooke tells a wild, hilarious story about her trip to see "Dr Bob", the bush dentist

image-placeholder3 mins

Emily Seebohm Almost Lost Gold Because Of A Bike

A joy ride during the 2008 Olympic Games in China almost cost Emily a spot in the swim relay

Just Before The Jungle

