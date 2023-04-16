I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S9 Ep. 11
PG | Adventure

Air Date: Sun 16 Apr 2023

Everybody’s favourite torture chamber The Viper Room is back, and after Nick’s trial it will be scarier than ever before! Then, Julia and Chris say farewell to the second celebrity leaving the jungle.

Episodes
Video Extras
VOTE TO SAVECelebrities
More

Episodes

Celebrity Charities

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Articles

Web Extras

Season 9