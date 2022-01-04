Sign in to watch this video
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! - S8 Ep. 2
Reality
Air Date: Tue 4 Jan 2022
It's day two in the jungle and the newfound reality is starting to slowly sink in for our celebrities, with noisy sleepers, cold showers and a side of rice and beans is on offer in their new digs.
Season 8